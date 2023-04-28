Eskenazi Health and Praise Indy are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!

- Date/time: May 1st to May 31st
Eskenazi Health and Urban One are bringing awareness on Mental Health Month!
Look Around, Look Within: Your surroundings say a lot about your mental health.
• Work toward securing safe and stable housing: This can be challenging due to finances, age, and other reasons, but thereare a few things you can try, such as reaching out to state/local agencies to secure housing, removing safety hazards in the home, or finding another space (such as a community center or friend’s home) where you can get the comfort you are missing at home.
• Focus on your home: Consider keeping your space tidy, sleep-friendly, and well-ventilated. Surround yourself with items that help you feel calm and positive.
• Create bonds with your neighborhood and community: Get to know the people living around you, join or start neighbors-helping-neighbors groups, and support local businesses to challenge gentrification.
• Connect with nature: Hike in a forest, sit in a city park, bring a plant inside, or keep the shades open to absorb natural light.
The world around us can be both positive and negative – bringing joy and sadness, hope and anxiety. Learn more with Mental Health America’s 2023 Mental Health Month toolkit, which provides free, practical resources, such as how an individual’s environment impacts their mental health, suggestions for making changes to improve and maintain mental well-being, and how to seek help for mental health challenges.
Go to mhanational.org/may to learn more
Since 1949, Mental Health America, our affiliates, and countless others have observed May as Mental Health Month by reaching out to millions of people to spread the word that mental health is something everyone should care about. It’s a time to share information, stories, and resources, and we invite you to join us!
Eskenazi is here to help everyone understand how these topics impact mental health, provide tips for actions people can take to change their surroundings in favor of their well-being, and suggestions for how to cope if change isn’t realistic.
