Zion Tabernacle Church Monday: 11:00am - 11:15am

11:00am - 11:15am Tuesday: 11:00am - 11:15am

11:00am - 11:15am Wednesday: 11:00am - 11:15am

11:00am - 11:15am Thursday: 11:00am - 11:15am

11:00am - 11:15am Friday: 11:00am - 11:15am View Full Schedule Zion Tabernacle Church

Pastor Suffragan Bishop Thomas E. Griffith

Dr. Thomas E. Griffith is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, Aenon Bible College, Pentecostal Bible College of Tuskegee, Alabama, and Christian Theological Seminary.

He has been an ordained minister with the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World, Inc. for over forty years. He has been a member of Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church since 1981 and was officially installed as Pastor of Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church in December 2006.

He is married to Elect Lady Dr. Joyce L. Griffith, and together they are parenting a blended family of five children, fourteen grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Pastor, preacher, teacher, administrator, and family man.