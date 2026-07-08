Join Praise Indy at the IBE Ecumenical Service

Experience an uplifting evening of worship, inspiration, and community at the IBE Ecumenical Service on Thursday, July 9, at Grace Apostolic Church in Indianapolis.

This year’s service will feature a powerful keynote message from the Honorable Reverend Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, whose message of faith, hope, and service has inspired people across the country.

Whether you’re attending as part of the IBE Summer Celebration or simply looking for a meaningful night of worship, all are welcome to join this special gathering.

Bring your family, friends, and church community as we come together for an unforgettable evening of praise, fellowship, and encouragement.

Admission is free and open to the public.