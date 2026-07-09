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WATCH LIVE: Indiana Black Expo Ecumenical Service | 7PM Start

This year’s service will feature a powerful keynote message from the Honorable Reverend Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, whose message of faith, hope, and service has inspired people across the country.

Published on July 9, 2026

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Join Praise for Virtual Bible School 2026, June 14-July 19, with a 6-week experience of faith and growth.
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WATCH LIVE: Indiana Black Expo Ecumenical Service

Experience an uplifting evening of worship, inspiration, and community at the IBE Ecumenical Service on Thursday, July 9, at Grace Apostolic Church in Indianapolis Starting at 7PM.

This year’s service will feature a powerful keynote message from the Honorable Reverend Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, whose message of faith, hope, and service has inspired people across the country.

Whether you’re attending as part of the IBE Summer Celebration or simply looking for a meaningful night of worship, all are welcome to join this special gathering.

Bring your family, friends, and church community as we come together for an unforgettable evening of praise, fellowship, and encouragement.

Admission is free and open to the public.

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