Indianapolis Fourth Fest

- Date/time: July 4th, 6:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: American Legion Mall
- Phone: (317) 232-7615
- Address: 700 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204
- Web: More Info
Get ready for a brand new Fourth of July event in Downtown Indy! The Fourth Fest Street Party begins at 6:00 with food trucks, ice cream and beverages. The festival stage will feature live musical performances in addition to pre-event interviews and programming from Indiana Donor Network and Donate Life Indiana. The high-energy party band Toy Factory is set to headline alongside Pavel & Direct Contact, drawing from Latin-jazz and salsa influences.
Fireworks begin at 10:00 and the launch site remains at the 500 N Meridian building with optimal viewing areas on the Indiana War Memorial grounds and American Legion Mall. Fireworks will be synced to popular patriotic and themed music aired on local Radio One radio stations.
