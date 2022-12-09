Lamar Campbell & Spirit of Praise, founded in 1995, has recorded six Stellar nominated CDs and has seen their name value rise via collaborations with CeCe Winans, soul music icon Aaron Neville and even southern gospel legend Bill Gaither.

Born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana, Lamar was active in the church and musically gifted from an early age. At age eight, he began playing the piano in his home church. By age fifteen, he accepted his first position as musical director for another church. After graduating high school, he felt a call to music ministry and studied music at the Jordan Music College at Butler University in Indianapolis. Shortly thereafter, during the late ‘80s, he founded his first group simply known as Lamar Campbell & Praise. That ensemble released a major-label album. It performed moderately well, nationally, yielding a radio single titled, “This Debt of Love I Owe,” and made the act a significant name in Indianapolis and the surrounding areas. Lamar was later led to form Lamar Campbell & Spirit of Praise and became the first artist signed to EMI Gospel (now known as Motown Gospel). Lamar has released the following CD’s titled, Lamar Campbell & Spirit of Praise, I Need Your Spirit, When I Think About You, Confessions of a Worshipper, The Praise Collection, From the Heart, New Song, New sound – Live and Open the Sky. These projects produced chart topping songs such as “He Won’t Let You Down”, “It’s All About the Love”, “Closer”, “More Than Anything” to name a few.

Lamar is committed to delivering music that helps put people in relationship with Jesus Christ. During the coronavirus pandemic and time of protest for police violence LC&SOP felt a strong urge to remind people through song that our God is greater than any circumstances we can face. This project, He’s More Than That is a collection of songs from Lamar’s playlist to encourage and inspire during these uncertain times.