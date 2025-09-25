7 Bible Verses to Get Ready for Fall

Fall is a season of change—leaves turn colors, the air cools, and the rhythm of life shifts.

Just like nature, our spiritual lives also go through seasons. Autumn reminds us to let go of the old, embrace new beginnings, and trust God’s timing.

Here are 7 Bible verses to help you prepare your heart for the fall season.

1. Ecclesiastes 3:1 “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.”

Fall is a reminder that God has appointed times for all things. Change isn’t random—it’s purposeful. 2. Psalm 1:3 “That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither—whatever they do prospers.”

Just as trees bear fruit in their time, so will you when you stay rooted in God’s Word. 3. Galatians 6:9 “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”

Fall is harvest season, and this verse reminds us that perseverance brings blessings. 4. Isaiah 40:8 “The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of our God endures forever.”

As leaves fall and fade, God’s Word stands eternal—unchanging through every season. 5. James 3:17 “But the wisdom that comes from heaven is first of all pure; then peace-loving, considerate, submissive, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial and sincere.”

Fall is a good time to reflect on the kind of “fruit” you’re producing. Is your life showing God’s wisdom? 6. Psalm 107:1 “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.”

As Thanksgiving approaches, this verse calls us to gratitude for God’s constant love. 7. 2 Corinthians 5:17 “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”

Fall reminds us that letting go of the old makes room for new growth in Christ.