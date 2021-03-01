HomeNational

Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

Posted March 1, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

UPDATED: 6:00 a.m. ET, March 1, 2021

The month of March is recognized as Women’s History Month and is dedicated to the celebration of everyday women, as well as pillars and pioneers whose accomplishments have allowed for following generations to feel empowered to constantly break barriers.

MORE: Happy Women’s History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

Black women, in particular, have been accomplishing the unthinkable for centuries and NewsOne is highlighting some of these women and their feats.

The month-long celebration of women dates back to 1980 when former President Jimmy Carter issued the first Proclamation, which declared the week of March 8, 1989, as National Women’s History Week, according to the National Women’s History Museum.

In March of 1987, Congress passed Public Law 100-9, proclaiming March as Women’s History Month.

“Throughout history, women have driven humanity forward on the path to a more equal and just society, contributing in innumerable ways to our character and progress as a people,” said former President Barack Obama in his 2016 Women’s History Month Presidential Proclamation. “In the face of discrimination and undue hardship, they have never given up on the promise of America: that with hard work and determination, nothing is out of reach. During Women’s History Month, we remember the trailblazers of the past, including the women who are not recorded in our history books, and we honor their legacies by carrying forward the valuable lessons learned from the powerful examples they set.”

Obama continued, “Because of the courage of so many bold women who dared to transcend preconceived expectations and prove they were capable of doing all that a man could do and more, advances were made, discoveries were revealed, barriers were broken, and progress triumphed. Whether serving in elected positions across America, leading groundbreaking civil rights movements, venturing into unknown frontiers, or programming revolutionary technologies, generations of women that knew their gender was no obstacle to what they could accomplish have long stirred new ideas and opened new doors, having a profound and positive impact on our Nation.”

Check out a list of Black women pioneers in history and present-day.

Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts  was originally published on newsone.com

1. Jennifer King, First Black Woman NFL Coach

Jennifer King, First Black Woman NFL Coach Source:Getty

2. Oprah Winfrey, First Black Woman Billionaire

Oprah Winfrey, First Black Woman Billionaire Source:Getty

3. Barbara Jordan, First Black Woman Elected Into Congress from the South

Barbara Jordan, First Black Woman Elected Into Congress from the South Source:Getty

4. Mariya Russell, First Black Woman Chef to Earn a Michelin Star

5. Mae C. Jemison, First Black Woman in Space

Mae C. Jemison, First Black Woman in Space Source:Getty

6. Mary Jackson, First Black Woman to Work for NASA

Mary Jackson, First Black Woman to Work for NASA Source:Getty

7. Bessie Coleman, First Black Woman Pilot

Bessie Coleman, First Black Woman Pilot Source:Getty

8. Hattie McDaniel, First Black Woman to Win an Academy Award

Hattie McDaniel, First Black Woman to Win an Academy Award Source:Getty

9. Whoopi Goldberg, First Black Woman to Win EGOT (Academy Award, 1990), (Emmy, 2002 & 2009), (Grammy, 1985) and (Tony, 2002)

Whoopi Goldberg, First Black Woman to Win EGOT (Academy Award, 1990), (Emmy, 2002 & 2009), (Grammy, 1985) and (Tony, 2002) Source:Getty

10. Alice Coachman, First Black Woman To Win an Olympic Gold Medal

Alice Coachman, First Black Woman To Win an Olympic Gold Medal Source:Getty

11. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, First Black Woman to Become a Doctor of Medicine in the U.S.

12. Madam C.J. Walker, First Black Woman Millionaire

Madam C.J. Walker, First Black Woman Millionaire Source:Getty

13. Serena Williams, First Black Woman to Win a Career Grand Slam in Tennis

Serena Williams, First Black Woman to Win a Career Grand Slam in Tennis Source:Getty

14. Loretta Lynch, First Black Woman to be Attorney General of the U.S.

Loretta Lynch, First Black Woman to be Attorney General of the U.S. Source:Getty

15. Stacey Abrams, First Black Woman to be a Major Party Nominee for State Governor

Stacey Abrams, First Black Woman to be a Major Party Nominee for State Governor Source:Getty
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close