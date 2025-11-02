Listen Live
Local

Colts Commit Six Turnovers, Fall to Steelers 27-20

Published on November 2, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits

PITTSBURGH, PA.–The Indianapolis Colts (7-2) committed six turnovers in a 27-20 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

With the victory by Pittsburgh, the Colts saw their consecutive winning streak end at four games while the Steelers ended their two game losing streak.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked five times and threw three interceptions while also completing 31 out of 50 passes for 342 yards and one touchdown. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was held to 45 yards rushing on 14 carries while also catching two passes for 12 yards.

Colts wide receivers Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman both finished with over 100 yards receiving. Pierce caught six passes for 115 yards while Pittman had 115 yards on nine receptions.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 25 of 35 passes for 301 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked three times. He completed at least one pass to nine different Steeler receivers.

The Colts head to Berlin, Germany next Sunday to face the 3-5 Atlanta Falcons. That game begins at 9:30 am EST.

 

Colts Commit Six Turnovers, Fall to Steelers 27-20 was originally published on wibc.com

1. Colts QB Daniel Jones Getting Sacked

Colts QB Daniel Jones Getting Sacked Source:Getty

2. Jaylen Warren #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a touchdown

Jaylen Warren #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a touchdown Source:Getty
More from Praise Indy
Trending
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Covid, FLus RSV and You for Inspire you graphic with Tina Cosby
Inspire U

Cold, Flu, and You: Expert Advice for Staying Well: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Recording Artists

Martha Munizzi Shares Inspiration Behind “He’s in Control,” Talks Revival, Legacy, and the Role of Faith in Uncertain Times

Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

Sports

Tyquan Lewis On Colts’ Hot Start And Team Unity

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Gallery: Regina Hall, Gabrielle Union, Quinta Brunson, & More Stars Who Ate At The Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet

News

It Be Your Own People: ICE Agents Arrest Cop Accused Of Overstaying His Visa

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close