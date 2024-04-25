Listen Live
Jekalyn Carr Recreates Legendary Gospel Album Covers For Her 27th Birthday

Published on April 25, 2024

jekalyn carr birthday photoshoot - "Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty


A Jekalyn Carr birthday photoshoot? Yes please!

The singer celebrated her 27th birthday earlier this week (April 22) with a legacy photoshoot honoring a few gospel music legends who have inspired your music career. 

The award-winning artist teamed up with photographer Marcus Owens to recreate Gospel album covers including Dorinda Clark Cole’s self-titled album, CeCe Winans’ Alabaster Box, Yolanda Adams’ Believe, and Shirley Caesar’s First Lady. 

“This year for my birthday shoot, I wanted to recreate 4 iconic covers from 4 different female icons in GOSPEL,” she wrote on Instagram. “A tribute to the greats! I thank each of you for all you have done! I look forward to celebrating more of the iconic women who have inspired me.” 

A legend in her own right, Jekalyn Carr just wrapped her first tour – One Hallelujah Tour – alongside Israel Houghton, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, and Tasha Cobbs. 

 

She’s also being considered for six nods in the final round of Stellar Award nominations this year. 

 

Check out Jekalyn Carr birthday photoshoot photos below!

1. Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: Dorinda Clark Cole’s self-titled album

Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: Dorinda Clark Cole’s self-titled album Source:Jekalyn Carr

2. Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: Yolanda Adams – Believe

Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: Yolanda Adams - Believe Source:Jekalyn Carr

3. Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: CeCe Winans – Alabaster Box

Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: CeCe Winans - Alabaster Box Source:Jekalyn Carr

4. Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: Shirley Caesar – First Lady

Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: Shirley Caesar - First Lady Source:Jekalyn Carr
Close