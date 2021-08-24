PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Indiana’s adopted son celebrates his birthday today! On August 24th, 1965, Reginald Wayne Miller was born in Riverside, California. The Cali Kid enjoyed an amazing career at UCLA which included an NIT championship in the 1984-85 season and finishing second in all-time scoring at UCLA behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

But on June 22, 1987, with the 11th pick in the NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers selected Miller and the rest is history. Miller enjoyed an amazing career with the Pacers, basically putting the team on the map. Miller helped the Pacers become one of the best teams in the NBA, battling it out with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, Patrick Ewing (and Spike Lee), and the New York Knicks. Miller would eventually lead the Pacers to the NBA Finals in 2000 but fell to Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his 18-year career, all with the Pacers, Miller would become a 5-time NBA All-Star (1990, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2000) and one of the best 3-point shooters and fiercest competitors in NBA history.

To celebrate our main man Reggie Miller, here are some of the biggest moments in his career.

Happy Birthday! The 9 Best Reggie Miller Pacers Moments was originally published on wtlcfm.com