Donnie McClurkin Mends ‘Broken’ Relationship With 12-Year-Old Son Matthew! [VIDEO]

On a recent episode of TBN’s ‘Praise the Lord’, gospel great Donnie McClurkin opened up about his 12-year-old Matthew. McClurkin has viewed having a child outside of wedlock as a “personal failure,” and he is on record saying, that he “doesn’t regret his son; he loves his son!” Now McClurkin is on a mission to demonstrate that professed love by making “drastic changes” in order to be a part of his son’s life consistently.

McClurkin is working hard to break a cycle of neglect that began with his own father. As a successful singer and pastor of Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport, NY, McClurkin has supported his son materially; however, he has not provided something money can’t buy, which is time.

Watch the Interview of McClurkin Below

