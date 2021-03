PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday March 24th 2021

Congratulations to Myla Eldridge, who has just been elected as the new Vice Chair of the Indiana Democratic Party!

She Joined us live today from 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM

1:30 – 3:00 PM – Open Lines, mainly on the topic of guns/gun control

