Community Connection Monday March 29th 2021

For the First Hour We Discussed the Current Trial Against Previous Officer Derek Chauvin For The Murder Of George Floyd.

Marshawn Wolley and Diandra Dycus Join Us Live To Discuss SB 199.

They encourage everyone to act now and call – 317-232-9600 to say you are against Senate Bill 199.

SB 199 Summary – “Self-defense. Specifies that “reasonable force” includes the pointing of a loaded or unloaded firearm for purposes of arrest or to prevent an escape, or for self-defense when used to prevent or terminate the an unlawful entry of or attack on a dwelling, curtilage, fixed place of business, motor vehicle, or aircraft in flight.”

Purpose 4 My Pain is a 501C3 that is here to assist those who have been injured by the devastation of a bullet.

Phone Guests: Marshawn Wolley – Pres/CEO @Black Onyx Management, INC Diandra Dycus – President/CEO of Purpose 4 My Pain

