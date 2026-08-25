Upcoming Indiana Secretary of State election focuses on election integrity and transparency.

Butter Fine Art Fair provides a platform for Black artists and supports the local art community.

Community service campaign aims to support those affected by recent flooding in central Indiana.

Community Connection – August 25, 2026 – Tina Cosby talks to Max Engling – Kheyarra Johnson – Dariel Edwards and Emily Wilkes

Community Connection: Exploring the Issues that Matter to You

Are you ready to stay informed and connected to the issues that matter to you? This week on Community Connection, host Tina Cosby delves into the world of politics, art, and community service. In this engaging episode, Tina discusses the upcoming election for Indiana Secretary of State, the Butter Fine Art Fair, and the importance of community service.

The episode begins with a discussion about the Indiana Secretary of State election, where Tina interviews Max Engling, the Republican nominee. Engling shares his vision for the office, emphasizing the importance of election integrity and transparency. “As the chief elections officer, my goal has to be every vote is a vote that is eligible,” he says. “I think if you’re hiring the chief elections officer for the state of Indiana, their goal has to be every vote is a vote that is eligible.”

Tina also talks to listeners about their impressions of Engling, with some expressing concerns about his views on voter integrity. One caller, Lisa, shares her thoughts, stating, “I had a problem with that. Voter integrity, that kind of really bothered me. When he said 1%, he’s going to focus on that. Really? Really? You’re going to focus on that other than all the other things that have to be going on.”

The episode also highlights the importance of community service, as Tina discusses the Help in the Heartland campaign, which aims to support those affected by the recent flooding in central Indiana. The campaign is a collaborative effort between local radio stations, including Praise Indy, and the American Red Cross.

In addition to politics and community service, the episode touches on the arts, as Tina talks to Emily Wilkes, the Exhibition Manager of the Butter Fine Art Fair. Wilkes shares the history and mission of the fair, which aims to provide a platform for black artists and promote economic viability in the art community. “Butter is a Black-led fine art fair… it’s a 100% art sale, so every dollar that is generated through Butter goes back to the artists that we are trying to support and uplift.”

The episode also features a discussion about the UniverSoul Circus, which is coming to Indianapolis September 17th through 27th. Tina talks to a caller who won a pair of tickets to the event, and they share their excitement about attending the circus.

Throughout the episode, Tina Cosby’s engaging and informative style shines through, making this a must-listen for anyone interested in staying connected to the issues that matter to them. So, tune in to the full episode to hear more about the Indiana Secretary of State election, the Butter Fine Art Fair, and the importance of community service.