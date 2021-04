PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Panelists

Dorothy Gomez, Dean of Leighton School of Nursing, Marian University

Tameria Cox, Senior Director of Nursing Services, Marian University

Kierra Adams, ABSN Graduate

Audrianna De Leon, ABSN Graduate

Moderated By Tina Cosby

Sponsored By Marian University

Changing Lives Through a New Career in Nursing | Inspire Her Virtual Expo was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: