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DR. BOBBY JONES & NSC HAVE NEW SINGLE

DR. BOBBY JONES & THE NASHVILLE SUPER CHOIR NEW SINGLE

Dr. Bobby Jones & NSC Have First single in 30 Years

Published on July 25, 2026
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Praise Indy Text Club
  • Gospel music legend Dr. Bobby Jones and The Nashville Super Choir are making a triumphant return with their inspiring new single, "We Will Sing,"
  • The new single, "We Will Sing," is an uplifting anthem that blends traditional and contemporary gospel with a joyful message of eternal praise
  • See video for "We Will Sing"

DR. BOBBY JONES

& THE NASHVILLE SUPER CHOIR

FOR ITS FIRST RADIO SINGLE IN THREE DECADES

“WE WILL SING”

BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 - Red Carpet

Dr. Bobby Jones & The Nashville Super Choir Return With New Single “We Will Sing”

Gospel music legend Dr. Bobby Jones and The Nashville Super Choir are making a triumphant return with their inspiring new single, “We Will Sing,” marking the choir’s first new recording in nearly three decades.

The release serves as the first preview of the upcoming live album, Dr. Bobby Jones & The Nashville Super Choir Live: The Legacy Finale (Bender Boys Music Group/Tyscot Records), recorded at Nashville’s historic Mount Zion Baptist Church. The highly anticipated project is expected to arrive in 2027 and celebrates the remarkable legacy of one of gospel music’s most influential voices.

For 35 years, Dr. Bobby Jones welcomed millions of viewers every Sunday as host of BET’s Bobby Jones Gospel, the longest-running television program hosted by a single individual. Alongside the Nashville Super Choir, he introduced generations of viewers to gospel’s biggest stars while helping launch the careers of countless artists.

The new single, “We Will Sing,” is an uplifting anthem that blends traditional and contemporary gospel with a joyful message of eternal praise. The horn-driven track was written by the choir’s longtime music director, the late Derrick Lee, and producer Ay’ron Lewis, whose credits include collaborations with Aretha Franklin, James Fortune, RiZen, and Zacardi Cortez.

Already gaining momentum, “We Will Sing” has been featured on several Apple Music editorial playlists, including Gospel Worship, New in Christian, Sunday Soul, and Take Me to Church.

The forthcoming album will also feature special appearances from some of gospel music’s most celebrated voices, including Kim Burrell, Tamela Mann, and longtime Nashville Super Choir members Everett Drake and Denise Tichenor-Davis.

The project was spearheaded by longtime choir member Jovan Bender, who stepped into a leadership role following the passing of music director Derrick Lee in 2022. After initially declining the idea of recording another album, Dr. Jones agreed to one final project to honor the choir’s enduring legacy.

Fans can stream “We Will Sing” now on all major digital music platforms as anticipation builds for what promises to be a fitting celebration of Dr. Bobby Jones’ extraordinary contribution to gospel music.

Here’s the video for “We Will Sing”

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