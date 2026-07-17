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Ready to grow your brand with a partner Indianapolis already trusts? Let's talk.

Published on July 17, 2026

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Join Praise for Virtual Bible School 2026, June 14-July 19, with a 6-week experience of faith and growth.
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Advertise With Praise Indy!

Put your brand in front of an audience that’s already listening and already invested in what it hears. As Indianapolis’s home for gospel, inspiration, and community, Praise Indy connects you to a loyal, faith-driven audience across on-air and digital platforms, giving your message the trust and reach it deserves.

From on-air spots that speak directly to our listeners to digital campaigns that extend your story online, we’ll help you build a strategy that goes beyond impressions to real connection with the people who matter most to your business.

Ready to grow your brand with a partner Indianapolis already trusts? Let’s talk.

For online and/or radio advertising inquiries, contact:
Sales Manager: Adrian Warren — adwarren@radio-one.com

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