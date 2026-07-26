The SNLG Song of the Night is a feature on the show of songs not on the Praise playlist.

Tonight's song come from their latest project which was a special reunion.

Se another video by JJ Hairston & YP "God Is Mighty

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Youthful Praise is the acclaimed gospel choir founded by J.J. Hairston at Turner’s Faith Temple in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Since their debut album Awesome God in 2001, the group has become one of gospel music’s most influential choirs, earning Stellar Award nominations and producing beloved worship anthems including “Awesome God,” “Deliver,” and “Incredible God, Incredible Praise.”

Known for their powerful live performances and dynamic worship, Youthful Praise has appeared on Bobby Jones Gospel, the Stellar Awards, and other national television programs while sharing the stage with legendary gospel and mainstream artists. Their award-winning recordings and impactful ministry have helped shape contemporary gospel music and inspired audiences around the world.

Here’s another powerful worship song God Is Mighty