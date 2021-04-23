New Artist, New Music!: DRK 2 LGT Releases ‘Fix My Heart’ Single

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Today is the day that the new Gospel music group “DRK 2 LGHT” has released their new single “Fix My Heart.” Members CD Porter, Javon Inman, and Rob Mercer were once single talents, but later was called to come together to make things shake in the gospel music industry to minister through music. They teamed up back in 2016, and now have become a great musical force that you can add to your playlist and keep on repeat! This isn’t their first single, but their second. They released their debut hit single called “He Keeps On” last year so this is just the beginning for this Gospel group. Stay tuned to what they have in store as they continue to do great things!

