Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

New Artist, New Music!: DRK 2 LGT Releases ‘Fix My Heart’ Single

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
DRK2LGHT

Source: DRK2LGHT / DRK2LGHT

Today is the day that the new Gospel music group “DRK 2 LGHT” has released their new single “Fix My Heart.” Members CD Porter, Javon Inman, and Rob Mercer were once single talents, but later was called to come together to make things shake in the gospel music industry to minister through music. They teamed up back in 2016, and now have become a great musical force that you can add to your playlist and keep on repeat! This isn’t their first single, but their second. They released their debut hit single called “He Keeps On” last year so this is just the beginning for this Gospel group. Stay tuned to what they have in store as they continue to do great things!

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close