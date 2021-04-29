Community Connection Wednesday April 29th 2021

Community Connection
| 04.29.21
Indy Parks and Recreation Is Hiring For Summer Jobs!

*Must be 16+ to apply*

About:
“Indy Parks and Recreation has kicked off its summer hiring for more than 200 positions. Starting pay ranges from $10-$15 per hour with lifeguards starting at $12 per hour Positions include lifeguards, day camp counselors, food program coordinators, pool managers, cashiers, head lifeguards, stage technicians, aquatic instructors and auditors, and more.”
Apply Here:
Phone Guests:
Linda Broadfoot – Indy Parks Director
Kim Campbell – Indy Parks Deputy Director

Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative Community Public Meeting THIS THURSDAY April 29th 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

“You are invited to attend a public community meeting hosted by the Indianapolis Urban League and African American Coalition of Indianapolis.
This meeting is a platform for you to discuss your concerns and share your thoughts about the quality of life for African Americans in the Indianapolis Marion county area.”
Join us Thursday, April 29 | 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. via Zoom: http://ow.ly/RALW50EzeOM

