Community Connection Wednesday April 29th 2021
Indy Parks and Recreation Is Hiring For Summer Jobs!
*Must be 16+ to apply*
About:
“Indy Parks and Recreation has kicked off its summer hiring for more than 200 positions. Starting pay ranges from $10-$15 per hour with lifeguards starting at $12 per hour Positions include lifeguards, day camp counselors, food program coordinators, pool managers, cashiers, head lifeguards, stage technicians, aquatic instructors and auditors, and more.”
Apply Here:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/indianapolis/transferjobs?department%5B0%5D=DPR%20-%20Recreation&department%5B1%5D=DPR-Admin&department%5B2%5D=DPR-Day%20Camps&department%5B3%5D=DPR-Environmental%20Education&department%5B4%5D=DPR-Family%20Centers&department%5B5%5D=DPR-Sports&department%5B6%5D=DPR-Aquatics&sort=PositionTitle%7CAscending&fbclid=IwAR2heOKRCvkYTSgt4EsndmaK0MqWevRw-pE1VU_VEVthRsyETTEgclf91PM
Phone Guests:
Linda Broadfoot – Indy Parks Director
Kim Campbell – Indy Parks Deputy Director
Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative Community Public Meeting THIS THURSDAY April 29th 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
“You are invited to attend a public community meeting hosted by the Indianapolis Urban League and African American Coalition of Indianapolis.
This meeting is a platform for you to discuss your concerns and share your thoughts about the quality of life for African Americans in the Indianapolis Marion county area.”
Join us Thursday, April 29 | 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. via Zoom: http://ow.ly/RALW50EzeOM
