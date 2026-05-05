Voter turnout surges, but misinformation remains a concern. Trusted sources like the Election Protection hotline are crucial.

Proposed youth curfew aims to increase accountability, while also expanding resources and opportunities for young people.

City council urges limits on data center approvals, but lacks authority to override district decisions.

Community Connection – May 5, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Julia Vaughn, Maggie Lewis, Andy Nielsen and Rena (renee) Allen

What happens when the community comes together to make a difference? That’s the question we explore in this episode of Community Connection, where I’m joined by Julia Vaughn, voter education contributor and executive director of Common Cause Indiana, and Council President Maggie Lewis, along with Councilors Andy Nielsen and Renee Allen.

Today’s primary election day in Indiana, and we’re discussing the importance of getting out to vote. Julia shares that early voting turnout is up by over 40%, with many people eager to cast their ballots. “I think it’s a good sign,” she says. “We’ve seen that in a couple of past elections that people just can’t wait to cast that ballot.” However, she also reminds us that the primary election is the one that really matters in Marion County, where Democrats dominate.

We also dive into the topic of voter misinformation and disinformation. A caller shares a concerning story about her granddaughter in Florida, who was told she couldn’t vote because of her race. Julia emphasizes the importance of getting accurate information from trusted sources, like the Election Protection hotline (866-OUR-VOTE). “If you want the lowdown, if you want the truth, if you want accurate information, don’t go get on Facebook, don’t go on TikTok, call the Election Protection Hotline,” she advises.

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In other news, the City-County Council has been discussing a new curfew for minors. Councilor Renee Allen explains that the proposal would require youngsters under 15 to be home by 11 pm every day, with exceptions for work, school, and other activities. “I do believe that accountability does need to happen,” she says. “Parents need to be responsible for their kids and knowing where their kids are at.” However, she also notes that the council is working to provide more resources and opportunities for young people, rather than just imposing stricter rules.

We also discuss the topic of data centers and their impact on the community. Council President Maggie Lewis explains that the council has passed a special resolution urging the Metropolitan Development Commission to limit data center approvals and take necessary steps to keep them at bay. However, she notes that the council does not have the authority to override the decision of the district councilor or the Metropolitan Development Commission.

Throughout the episode, we tackle a range of topics, from voting rights to community engagement. We hear from listeners and discuss the importance of staying informed and getting involved in the democratic process. Whether you’re a voter, a community member, or simply someone who cares about making a difference, this episode is a must-listen.

So if you’re interested in learning more about the issues affecting our community and how you can get involved, tune in to the full episode of Community Connection. We’ll be discussing the latest news, sharing expert insights, and exploring the stories that matter most to you. Listen now and join the conversation!