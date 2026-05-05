Silent Killers In Love: Erica Campbell’s Love Talk On Little Things That Quietly Destroy Marriages

Unaddressed small hurts accumulate over time, leading to 'irreconcilable differences'.

Dwelling on negative thoughts can cause couples to forget why they fell in love.

Divorced men regret not addressing small issues before walking away from their marriages.

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Little Foxes, Big Damage

In this “Love Talk” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica connects her new film “Thou Shalt Not Commit Adultery” to a deeper conversation about relationships. The movie releases June 6, and she is excited not just about the project, but about the dialogue it sparks on how “small things” can tear couples apart. She recalls the scripture that says it is the little foxes that destroy the vine. In the same way, it is often the quiet, repeated issues—rather than one big event—that slowly damage a marriage.

The Small Things You Keep Ignoring

Erica describes these “silent killers” as moments that feel like disrespect or hurt, yet go unmentioned. They are little comments that do not sit right, needs you never voice, or patterns you quietly resent. Over time, those unaddressed issues can lead couples to cite “irreconcilable differences.” Usually, it is not one blowout argument, but a spiral of many small hurts. Hearts and minds drift apart even while spouses still share a home and daily routines.

When Bad Gets Loud And Drowns Out Good

Erica warns that the enemy works subtly, especially in the mind. He starts a mental list and whispers at just the right time: “See, it’s not working; she’s not this; he’s not that.” If you replay those thoughts long enough, you forget why you fell in love and how good things once were. When bad is loud, it can overpower every sweet memory—unless you invite God into the situation and renew your mind. Erica says she has watched couples who truly love each other still fall apart because they stopped being patient, forgiving, gracious, and understanding. What each person wanted individually grew louder than what they needed together.

What Divorced Men Regret

Erica shares a story from her husband, Warryn, who often talks life, sports, and relationships with other men. In one conversation, every divorced man at the table said he would only remarry if his first wife would marry him again. That was the woman he really loved. They admitted that small, unaddressed issues became so loud that they walked away. Those little things colored how they saw everything else until even minor issues felt unbearable.

Exposing Silent Killers And Inviting God In

For Erica, the real danger comes when pain and secrets stay hidden. The enemy thrives in the dark, telling people they are misunderstood and better off alone. Yet God created humans for community and connection. Erica encourages couples to uncover the silent triggers and have honest, uncomfortable conversations. Pray together, seek God, and keep Him in the center. She firmly believes God loves marriage and that many unions can thrive when couples do the daily work. A strong marriage builds life and legacy and becomes a living billboard of what God can do. She hopes listeners will guard their relationships from those “small foxes” and refuse to let silent killers win.

Silent Killers In Love: Erica Campbell’s Love Talk On Little Things That Quietly Destroy Marriages was originally published on getuperica.com