Grammy nominee and GMA Dove Award, and Stellar Award-winning artist, Jekalyn Carr, made a big announcment that she will be joining Atlanta’s Praise 102.5 Gospel radio station as the new midday personality radio host. She stated, “I’m excited that my new radio show is with my Atlanta family, Praise 102.5. It has always been a desire of mine to use my gifts to inspire people!”

