Community Connection Wednesday June 16th 2021
HBCU Clinton College In Rock Hill South Carolina Is Offering 50% Off Of Tuition And Is Now Enrolling For The Fall!
Check Out Clinton College Here: https://www.clintoncollege.edu/
Guests:
Dr. Lester McCorn – President of HBCU Clinton College, Rock Hill South Carolina.
Josylin Biggs – Associate VP of Enrollment
Renee Pack in the House, State Representative IN HD 92 joined us to talk about her mental health awareness efforts and conferences she’s been behind. iga.in.gov
More About State Representative Renee Pack
Live Town Hall Discussion Focused On Educating And Organizing The Community Around A Number Of Issues, Including Gun Violence And Police Use Of Force. During Indy Black Expo.
2:00 PM Friday July 16th and July 17th
Hovey Street Church
2338 Hovey Street Indianapolis, IN 46218
Find Out More About What Corey Goodridge Does Here:
Activist Corey Goodridge Has Called In To Speak On Bringing An End To Excessive Use Of Force By Police.
Corey Goodridge has worked with the mother of Tamir Rice and others.
Also On AM 1310: The Light: