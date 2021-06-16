Community Connection Wednesday June 16th 2021

Renee Pack in the House, State Representative IN HD 92

Renee Pack in the House, State Representative IN HD 92 joined us to talk about her mental health awareness efforts and conferences she’s been behind. iga.in.gov

Live Town Hall Discussion Focused On Educating And Organizing The Community Around A Number Of Issues, Including Gun Violence And Police Use Of Force. During Indy Black Expo. 2:00 PM Friday July 16th and July 17th

Hovey Street Church 2338 Hovey Street Indianapolis, IN 46218

Find Out More About What Corey Goodridge Does Here: https://www.facebook.com/Justice4Dorian-106696854966396

Activist Corey Goodridge Has Called In To Speak On Bringing An End To Excessive Use Of Force By Police.