Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Samuel L. Jackson & Danny Glover To Be Honored At 2022 Governors Awards By The Academy

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Two of our most celebrated Black men in Hollywood, veteran actors Samuel L. Jackson and  Danny Glover, will both be getting their flowers at the upcoming 2022 Governors Awards, as it was recently announced by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It goes without saying that both African American thespians are more than qualified to receive such an honor. Glover has acted in tons of iconic films that are treasured in our culture, including Dreamgirls, Sorry to Bother You and most notably The Color Purple amongst many, many other projects.

Jackson is equally as successful in the field as well, ranging from the cult classic Pulp Fiction and a starring role in Shaft all the way to a hilarious-yet-racially-important performance in Django Unchained.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

While Sam Jack will receive an Honorary Award for his acting primarily, Glover will actually be getting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic efforts.

Read up more on why each award is being presented to the respective recipient below, via the official press release sent out by The Academy:

“Glover first caught the attention of movie audiences in The Color Purple and went on to star opposite Mel Gibson in the Lethal Weapon series. He has also appeared in To Sleep with Anger, The Royal Tenenbaums, Dreamgirls, Beyond the Lights and Sorry to Bother You. A lifelong community activist, his efforts for worldwide justice have inspired others to follow his leadership. He has been a particularly strong advocate for economic justice and access to health care and education in the United States and Africa. He has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program and is currently a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Jackson has brought an indelible presence to his roles in more than 100 films ranging from independents to blockbusters. He earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting performance in Pulp Fiction (1994). He has starred in such films as Spider-Man: Far from Home, Shaft, The Hateful Eight, Chi-Raq, Django Unchained, Black Snake Moan, Unbreakable, Jackie Brown, Eve’s Bayou, The Long Kiss Goodnight, A Time to Kill, The Great White Hype, Die Hard with a Vengeance, True Romance, Jurassic Park, Menace II Society, Jungle Fever, Mo’ Better Blues and Do the Right Thing, as well as entries in the Star Wars, Avengers, Iron Man and Incredibles series.”

Check for Samuel L. Jackson & Danny Glover to be presented as honorees at the 12th Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2022.

Major props to the OGs!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Samuel L. Jackson & Danny Glover To Be Honored At 2022 Governors Awards By The Academy  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close