News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 8, 2021: Eric Adams Wins — Coronavirus Update — NBA’s Justice League

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

1. Eric Adams Wins Democratic Primary in NYC’s Mayoral Race

What You Need To Know:

In one of the largest groups of political candidates, in one of the most complex forms of voting, Eric Adams has emerged as the winner of the Democratic primary in the race for mayor of New York City.

2. Attica Scott, Sponsor of ‘Breonna’s Law’, Running for Kentucky House Seat

What You Need To Know:

Progressive community activist Attica Scott has announced she’s running for Congress. Scott will challenge Rep. John Yarmuth, a powerful Kentucky Democrat who is now the chairman of the House Budget Committee.

3. Coronavirus Update: Delta Variant Dominates in U.S. As Global Deaths Hit 4 Million

What We Need To Know: 

The Delta variant is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the U.S.

4. Big Shoes to Fill: NBA’s Justice League

What You Need To Know:

Portland Trail Blazer Carmelo Anthony stands tall as the inaugural winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice award.

5. Six Months After Capitol Assault, Corporate Pledges Fall Flat

What You Need To Know:

Following January 6, in which members of Congress sought to overturn the Electoral College vote, by denying the presidency to Joe Biden on the false grounds that voting fraud stole the election from Donald Trump, significant corporations promised to support the fight for democracy.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 8, 2021: Eric Adams Wins — Coronavirus Update — NBA’s Justice League  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close