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Fostering community and grassroots action is vital to shape the nation's agenda.

Open communication about sex, intimacy, and desires is essential for healthy relationships.

Social media can amplify both good and bad information about relationships and wellness.

Community Connection – June 23 2026 – Tina Cosby welcomes Abdul – Hakim Shabazz – Dr Denise Hayes and Dr James Wadley

The Importance of Community Connection in a Divided World

In a world where division and polarization seem to be on the rise, it’s more crucial than ever to foster meaningful connections with others. This week on Community Connection, hosts Tina Cosby and Eric discuss the importance of community, democracy, and healthy relationships with special guests Stacy Abrams and Dr. James Wadley.

The episode kicks off with a lively discussion about the recent Indiana Convention Center’s Equal Opportunity Day luncheon, where Stacy Abrams delivered a powerful keynote speech. “We are in the midst of an authoritarian rise right now,” Abrams said. “Technically, we are a competitive authoritarian nation, and what that means is that they are trying to hoard power. They’re trying to take power from communities, but they’re also trying to convince us that we never had power to begin with.”

Abrams emphasized the importance of community and democracy, urging listeners to take action and get involved in the voting process. “We’ve got to believe that this is our nation and that we have the right to set the course in the agenda,” she said. “And that’s why the community is so important. This is not a top-down approach; someone’s not going to come in and save us. We’ve got to save ourselves.”

The conversation then shifts to a discussion about the importance of healthy relationships and communication. Dr. James Wadley, a psychologist and sex therapist, joins the show to talk about the significance of discussing sex and intimacy with partners. “Sexual wellness has to do with people feeling positive about themselves, their bodies, and their relationships,” Wadley explained. “It’s about communication, where individuals can be insightful enough to talk about what they’re thinking, how they feel, what they do, and maybe even what they fantasize about.”

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The hosts and guests also touch on the impact of social media on our perceptions of sex and relationships. “Social media has a way of offering both good and bad information,” Wadley said. “Sometimes we get information, and sometimes we get misinformation, and social media has a way of amplifying both.”

Throughout the episode, Cosby and Eric delve into various topics, including the importance of community, democracy, and healthy relationships. They also discuss the challenges of navigating conversations about sex and intimacy, particularly as we age. “As people get older, they may lose interest in sex due to medical concerns or other issues,” Cosby said. “But intimacy can be emotional as well as physical, and there are many ways to maintain intimacy beyond just sex.”

The episode concludes with a thought-provoking discussion about the importance of being open and honest with our partners about our desires and needs. “We need to have sensitive conversations and be willing to listen to one another so that we can learn about who they are and what they may be interested in,” Wadley said.

If you’re interested in learning more about the importance of community, democracy, and healthy relationships, tune in to this episode of Community Connection. Listen to the full conversation and discover how you can make a positive impact in your own life and community.