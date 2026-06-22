Community Connection – June 22, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open lines and later Mary Claire Molloy, Medical Reporter – The Mirror Indy

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Celebrating Juneteenth reveals town's troubled past, need for education and awareness.

Rising utility costs burden Hoosier households, state rep advocates for relief.

Hospital-to-jail pipeline for mentally ill raises concerns, reporter investigates issue.

Community Connection – June 22, 2026 – Tina Cosby with lines and later Mary Claire Molloy Medical Reporter – The Mirror Indy

Breaking Down Barriers and Exploring the Complexities of Mental Health

As we navigate the complexities of modern life, it’s essential to acknowledge the pressing issues that affect our communities. In a recent episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby delved into the intricacies of mental health, law enforcement, and the intersection of these two critical topics.

The episode began with a thought-provoking discussion about the recent Juneteenth celebrations in Martinsville, Indiana. Host Tina Cosby shared her own experiences and observations, highlighting the importance of acknowledging and addressing the town’s troubled past. “I was asked to be a grand marshal of a parade in Martinsville, and they had no idea I was black,” she said. “I said, ‘Look at me, and he had no idea. He was from another part of the country. So you’ve got to be kidding me. You mean that’s an issue.'”

This conversation led to a broader discussion about the ongoing struggles faced by communities of color, particularly in the Midwest. Cosby emphasized the need for education and awareness, stating, “We need to re in our youth and these jobs and the boy. I could go home forever, as you know, Tina, but I’m gonna try to limit it now.”

The conversation then shifted to a pressing issue affecting many Hoosiers: the rising cost of utility bills. Indiana State Representative Cherish Prior joined the discussion, sharing her concerns about the recent rate increase approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. “The IURC has approved yet another rate increase for AES Indiana, the second increase for Indianapolis residents in two years,” she said. “By next year, households will pay just under ten dollars more per month for every one thousand kilowatts of electricity used.”

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The episode also touched on the topic of mental health, specifically the hospital-to-jail pipeline. Mary Claire Molloy, a medical reporter from the Mirror Indie online newsroom, joined the conversation to discuss her recent investigation into the issue. “From 2020 to 2025, Eskenazi Health police arrested people every two to three days, including those with mental illness,” she said. “Seventy-seven percent of the arrests were for non-violent offenses, such as trespassing and resisting law enforcement.”

Throughout the episode, Cosby and her guests tackled a range of topics, from the importance of voting and civic engagement to the need for greater awareness and understanding of mental health issues. As the conversation came to a close, Cosby emphasized the importance of listening to and learning from each other’s experiences. “We need to be willing to listen to the words of the gentleman who won the right to run for Secretary of State on the Republican side,” she said. “Listen to what he said, and think about what he’s going to do exactly if he gets in.”

If you’re interested in exploring these critical topics further, we encourage you to listen to the full episode of Community Connection. With its thought-provoking discussions and insightful perspectives, this episode is a must-listen for anyone looking to better understand the complexities of mental health, law enforcement, and community engagement.