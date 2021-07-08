PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrated gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard has a lot to be thankful for — happy belated birthday, by the way! — but don’t think her success was met without a fair share of dark days. Hard times are often just set-ups for even greater outcomes in life, and the award-winning vocalist expressed that notion perfectly with her stellar new single, “Gotta Believe.”

The Get Up! Mornings family was delighted to have Motown Gospel’s new mommy call in for a chat to discuss her battles with infertility and how adoption proved to be a godsend, plus how it all translated into one inspirational tune.

“‘Gotta Believe’ was a song written out of personal experience,” Tasha revealed to the Get Up crew, continuing by candidly stating, “for the past almost three years my husband and I have been going through a season of infertility, and anyone that’s going through that [will] understand that sometimes there are dark days.” Through the song’s powerful lyrics and tone overall, she conveys the message that God will never let you down when it comes to the things you ask Him to bless you with, as long as faith is never lost.

Listen to Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s full interview on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below, where you’ll hear the Grace songstress reveal how the journey through infertility led to a success in adoption, in addition to everything going on with her activewear line and eyewear:

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Opens Up About Adopting A Child, New Song “Gotta Believe” was originally published on getuperica.com

