Educating homeowners on benefits of historic district designation to access grants and tax credits

Importance of designating property ownership to avoid issues after death

Addressing safety concerns for WNBA players and changes in Indy 500 drivers

Community Connection – June 25 2026 – Tina Cosby welcomes Eunice Trotter – Dir IN Landmarks Black Heritage Preservation Program and Danny Bridges – Sportswriter Indpls Recorder

Community Connection: Preserving Black Heritage and Protecting Property Rights

In a recent episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby delved into the importance of preserving Black heritage and protecting property rights in the Martindale Brightwood neighborhood. The conversation highlighted the significance of the Martindale Brightwood neighborhood’s designation as a National Register Historic District and the potential consequences of gentrification.

“We’re talking about preserving Black heritage, and it’s not just about history, it’s about the people who live there, the families who have been there for generations,” said Unice Trotter, director of the Indiana Landmarks Black Heritage Preservation Program. “We want to make sure that the community is aware of the importance of preserving their properties and the resources available to them.”

The episode also touched on the topic of property rights and the importance of taking care of the paperwork involved in transferring property ownership. “When grandma passes away, who gets the house? Is there a natural or legally assumed line of who gets the house?” Cosby asked. “It’s essential to designate where the house goes in the event of death, either timely or untimely.”

The conversation also covered the upcoming community meeting, dubbed the “Douglas Family Community Center Summit,” which will take place on Saturday from 9 am to noon. The event aims to educate homeowners about the benefits of being part of a National Register Historic District, including access to grant funds and tax credits. “We want to make sure that people understand the importance of preserving their properties and the resources available to them,” Trotter said.

In addition to preserving Black heritage and protecting property rights, the episode also touched on the topic of sports, specifically the Indiana Fever and the WNBA. Cosby and her guest, Danny Bridges, discussed the recent arrest of a man who had been stalking a Fever player and the need for the league to take action to protect its players. “It’s not just about the game, it’s about the people involved,” Cosby said. “We need to make sure that our players feel safe and supported.”

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The episode also covered the topic of Felix Rosenqvist, the winner of this year’s Indy 500, who has announced that he will be leaving Meyer Shank Racing at the end of the year. “It’s not uncommon for drivers to make announcements like this, but it’s always exciting to see who will be joining the team next year,” Bridges said.

Throughout the episode, Cosby and her guests provided insightful commentary on a range of topics, from preserving Black heritage to protecting property rights and the world of sports. If you’re interested in learning more about these topics and hearing the full conversation, be sure to listen to the full episode of Community Connection.

Listen to the full episode on Praise Indy’s website or on your favorite podcast platform.