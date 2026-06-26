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Community Connection - June 26, 2026 - Tina Cosby Week in

Community Connection – June 26 2026 – Tina Cosby Week in Review with James Patterson Contributing Analyst

This week on Community Connection, the hosts took a moment to reflect on the sudden and unexpected passing of Mark Russell, a tireless advocate for the Indianapolis community. As the director of...

Published on June 26, 2026

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  • Mark Russell, a tireless advocate for the Indianapolis community, has passed away.
  • Upcoming events include a community engagement summit and a caregivers symposium.
  • The need for community unity and support for one another is emphasized.

Community Connection – June 26 2026 – Tina Cosby Week in Review with James Patterson Contributing Analyst

Honoring a Community Giant: Remembering Mark Russell

This week on Community Connection, the hosts took a moment to reflect on the sudden and unexpected passing of Mark Russell, a tireless advocate for the Indianapolis community. As the director of Advocacy for the Indianapolis Urban League, Mark dedicated his life to serving and empowering those in need.

“We’re still waiting to hear from the Urban League, but our condolences go out to Mark’s family and the Urban League family,” said the host. “Mark was the embodiment of what a community advocate is supposed to be. He had a big heart, and he was compassionate about serving those who have the least.”

Mark’s impact on the community was immense, and his legacy will be remembered for years to come. “Mark was a constant source of information and awareness for our listeners,” said James, a contributing analyst on the show. “He was a master of numbers and facts, and he could recite and share information from years ago.”

The hosts also discussed the upcoming Martindale Community Engagement Summit, which will take place tomorrow at the Frederick Douglas Family Center. The summit aims to educate community members on the upcoming designation of the Martindale area as a National Historic Landmark. “If you live in the area, you should hang on to your property, because it’s going to increase in value,” said the host.

In addition to the summit, the hosts talked about the Senior Living Caregivers Symposium, which will be held tomorrow at the Julia Carson Government Center. The symposium will offer resources and strategies for caregivers of senior relatives and friends.

The hosts also discussed the importance of community engagement and the need to work together to address the challenges facing the community. “We gotta stop pointing fingers at each other and start working together,” said Kim, a guest on the show. “We gotta agree to disagree and find common ground.”

The episode also touched on the topic of the Indianapolis Urban League’s Equal Opportunity Day, which was held earlier this week. “Mark was instrumental in bringing Stacey Abrams to speak at the event,” said Tony Mason, President and CEO of the Indianapolis Urban League. “He was a big part of the planning process, and he was very encouraging when we started talking about who we should bring to speak.”

The hosts also discussed the upcoming court date for John Cole and Christopher Trotter, two men who were sentenced to 142 and 84 years in prison, respectively, for their role in saving a fellow inmate’s life. “This is a travesty,” said the host. “These men were promised no retribution, and yet they were put in solitary confinement for months or years.”

As the episode came to a close, the hosts reflected on the importance of community and the need to come together to support one another. “We gotta stay connected and support each other,” said the host. “We gotta be there for each other, especially in times of need.”

To hear more about Mark Russell’s legacy and the topics discussed on this episode, tune in to the full podcast, Community Connection.

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