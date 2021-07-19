PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club Benefit Golf Outing!

Monday July 26th Plum Creek Golf Club Checkin 7:30 AM Start at 9:00 AM – 12401 Lynnwood Blvd Carmel, IN 46033

About:

“The Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club is sponsoring a chartiy golf outing to benefit Crisus Attucks high School’s Athletic Programs and to provide scholarships to student athletes.”

Player Registration & Event Info: http://www.crispusattucksalumnilettermen.com/player-registration.html

Phone Guest:

Walter Hart – Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club Benefit Golf Outing

DeWitt Fleming – Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club Benefit Golf Outing

