Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club Benefit Golf Outing! Monday July 26th Plum Creek Golf Club Checkin 7:30 AM Start at 9:00 AM – 12401 Lynnwood Blvd Carmel, IN 46033

Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club Benefit Golf Outing!
Monday July 26th Plum Creek Golf Club Checkin 7:30 AM Start at 9:00 AM – 12401 Lynnwood Blvd Carmel, IN 46033
“The Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club is sponsoring a chartiy golf outing to benefit Crisus Attucks high School’s Athletic Programs and to provide scholarships to student athletes.”
 
 
 
Walter Hart – Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club Benefit Golf Outing
 
DeWitt Fleming – Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club Benefit Golf Outing

