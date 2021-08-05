Martin University’s Gold Rush Communiversity Fair! This Saturday August 7th from 10 AM to 2PM

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Martin University’s Gold Rush Communiversity Fair – FREE for the Entire Family!

This Saturday August 7th from 10 AM to 2PM 2186 N Sherman Drive, Indianapolis IN 46218

Express Registration! Family Fun Food giveaway Scholarship Opportunities Health Screenings & More

Masks will be required & social distancing will be in effect. For more info call 317-917-3991. Martin University – Your Education Your Impact.

Phone Guest: Rev. Richard Hunter – Founder/President Rev. Richard Hunter Ministries, Gold Rush

