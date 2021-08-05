Martin University’s Gold Rush Communiversity Fair! This Saturday August 7th from 10 AM to 2PM

CLOSE
Martin University’s Gold Rush Communiversity Fair
– FREE for the Entire Family!
This Saturday August 7th from 10 AM to 2PM
2186 N Sherman Drive, Indianapolis IN 46218
Express Registration!
Family Fun
Food giveaway
Scholarship Opportunities
Health Screenings & More
Masks will be required & social distancing will be in effect. For more info call 317-917-3991. Martin University – Your Education Your Impact.
Phone Guest:
Rev. Richard Hunter – Founder/President Rev. Richard Hunter Ministries,
Gold Rush
