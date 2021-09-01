Erwin Chemerinksy Legal Scholar Shares His New Book With Us On Community Connection!

Community Connection
Erwin Chemerinksy Legal Scholar, Dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law , and Author of the newly released book: PRESUMED GUILTY: How the Supreme Court Empowered The Police & Subverted Civil Right Joins Us Live!
 
The new book, “PRESUMED GUILTY: How the Supreme Court Empowered The Police & Subverted Civil Right: is about:
“An unprecedented work of civil rights and legal history, Presumed Guilty reveals how the Supreme Court has enabled racist policing and sanctioned law enforcement excesses through its decisions over the last half-century.”
 

