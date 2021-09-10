CLOSE
Community Connection Friday September 10th 2021
Today Was A Special Edition Of Community Connection To Spread Suicide Awareness on World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day:
Those who die by suicide are only trying to stop the pain.
National 24 Hour Suicide Crisis Line – 800-273-8255
In a crisis?
Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor
Free 24/7 support at your fingertips.
Our First Guests Were David Berman and Alice Jordan Miles To Speak About The Importance Of Suicide Awareness, Especially Here On World Suicide Prevention Day.
Phone Guest:
David Berman – Vice President of Harm Reduction and Crisis Intervention Services for Mental Health America of Indiana, Director of the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Indiana, Director of the Indiana Suicide Prevention Network
Alice Jordan Miles – Director, Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition
Suicide Prevention Advocate Trae Hester Joined Us Live On World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day.
Lorenzo Lewis Joined Us Live On Community Connection During World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day.
Lorenzo Heads America’s First Mental Health Barbershop Movement: https://www.theconfessproject.com/
Phone Guest:
Lorenzo Lewis – Founder/CEO The Confess Project, Barbershop Talks
Marcus Watts, Founder of “Alone Is a Lie”
“Helping Escape Affliction Together. .”
More Here: https://www.instagram.com/alone_isalie/
Phone Guest:
Cynthia Donel – Crisis Specialist, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center.
Marcus Watts – Founder, CEO, “Alone is a Lie”
