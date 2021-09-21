Laughing on the Ave Oct. 29th at 8PM Faizon Love with appearances by Cocoa Brown and Kevin D. White!

About:

“The iconic, newly restored Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis, IN recognizes the significant cultural history of Indiana Avenue by reimagining their annual “On the Ave” event series. This includes a comedy spin-off called Laughing on the Ave, featuring nationally acclaimed comedian Faizon Love, Cocoa Brown and Kevin D. White. Previously a virtual experience, this will now be offered as a safe, in-person event in partnership with Grind Like I’m Broke Productions.”