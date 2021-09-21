Community Connection
Laughing on the Ave Oct. 29th at 8PM Faizon Love with appearances by Cocoa Brown and Kevin D. White!

Laughing on the Ave Oct. 29th at 8PM
Faizon Love with appearances by Cocoa Brown and Kevin D. White!
Get Tickets Here:
About:
“The iconic, newly restored Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis, IN recognizes the significant cultural history of Indiana Avenue by reimagining their annual “On the Ave” event series. This includes a comedy spin-off called Laughing on the Ave, featuring nationally acclaimed comedian Faizon Love, Cocoa Brown and Kevin D. White. Previously a virtual experience, this will now be offered as a safe, in-person event in partnership with Grind Like I’m Broke Productions.”
Guest:
President, Of The Madam Walker Legacy Center Kristian Stricklen

