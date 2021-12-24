Former Texas Principal Who Was Forced To Resign Over Critical Race Theory Runs For State Board Of Education

James Whitfield—the man who was the first Black principal at Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas, but was placed on administrative leave and later forced to resign because a white fragility-infused parent claimed, without evidence, that he was promoting “conspiracy theory of systemic racism” via critical race theory—is not done fighting to preserve non-whitewashed education in the Lone Star state. Now that Whitfield is out of the principal’s office, he has his sights set on a seat on Texas’ State Board of Education.
The Dallas Morning News reported that “Whitfield filed as a Democrat earlier this month to challenge Republican Pat Hardy to represent North Texas, according to state records.”
MORE: Texas Principal Forced To Resign After Being Suspended For Allegations Of Pushing Critical Race Theory On His Students
The state board will reportedly be tasked with reviewing the social studies curriculum for schools in District 11, which includes parts of Tarrant, Parker and Dallas counties, and that means board members will be squabbling over how the subjects of race and American history will be taught in K-12 schools.
Obviously, in a state that has already passed anti-Critical Race Theory legislation that dropped requirements for educators to teach the works of Martin Luther King Jr., and that the Ku Klux Klan was “morally wrong,” among other things, Whitfield is looking at an uphill battle to be elected onto the board.
The Morning News noted that in July, before he was ousted from his school for not bowing to white fear, Whitfield defended himself in a lengthy Facebook post in which he essentially declared that CRT isn’t the problem, white people with their Klan-derwear all in a bunch are.
“I am not the CRT (Critical Race Theory) Boogeyman,” Whitfield wrote. “I am the first African American to assume the role of Principal at my current school in its 25-year history, and I am keenly aware of how much fear this strikes in the hearts of a small minority who would much rather things go back to the way they used to be.”
Yep—that’s pretty much the long and short of it. Here’s wishing Whitfield good luck on getting himself on the board. Texas truly needs him.
SEE ALSO:
GOP Candidate Mellissa Carone Says Government Wants To ‘Eliminate The White People’ With Critical Race Theory
Oklahoma Republican Wants To Ban Teaching White People Were Oppressors And Black People Were Victims Of Slavery
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
1. Harriet TubmanSource:Getty 1 of 40
2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leadersSource:Getty 2 of 40
3. Black PanthersSource:Getty 3 of 40
4. Tuskeegee AirmenSource:Getty 4 of 40
5. Books Are Weapons PosterSource:Getty 5 of 40
6. World War II 93rd InfantrySource:Getty 6 of 40
7. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 7 of 40
8. Integrated Classroom in North CarolinaSource:Getty 8 of 40
9. African American Students Enter High School with Military EscortSource:Getty 9 of 40
10. Lunchcounter Protest in VirginiaSource:Getty 10 of 40
11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights RallySource:Getty 11 of 40
12. Malcolm X's FuneralSource:Getty 12 of 40
13. Martin Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 13 of 40
14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above CrowdSource:Getty 14 of 40
15. W.E.B. DuBoisSource:Getty 15 of 40
16. Booker T. WashingtonSource:Getty 16 of 40
17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for GallantrySource:Getty 17 of 40
18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude NealSource:Getty 18 of 40
19. Segregated FountainSource:Getty 19 of 40
20. Womens Defense Corp of AmericaSource:Getty 20 of 40
21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme CourtSource:Getty 21 of 40
22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High SchoolSource:Getty 22 of 40
23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to SchoolSource:Getty 23 of 40
24. Segregated RestroomsSource:Getty 24 of 40
25. Portrait Of Medgar EversSource:Getty 25 of 40
26. Separate Waiting RoomSource:Getty 26 of 40
27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama.Source:Getty 27 of 40
28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From RestaurantSource:Getty 28 of 40
29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at MicrophoneSource:Getty 29 of 40
30. A Young MarcherSource:Getty 30 of 40
31. Civil Rights FightersSource:Getty 31 of 40
32. Elijah MuhammadSource:Getty 32 of 40
33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New YorkSource:Getty 33 of 40
34. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 34 of 40
35. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 35 of 40
36. Soldiers at Civil Rights ProtestSource:Getty 36 of 40
37. Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 37 of 40
38. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty 38 of 40
39. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther RallySource:Getty 39 of 40
40. 'Right On!' Black Power ButtonSource:Getty 40 of 40
Former Texas Principal Who Was Forced To Resign Over Critical Race Theory Runs For State Board Of Education was originally published on newsone.com