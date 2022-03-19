PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Bryan Popin Takes Time to Appreciate His Blessings

Like Only He Can in the Official Music Video for

“So Good 2 Me” Ft. Steve J Collins

NASHVILLE, TN (March 11, 2022) – – After announcing the March 11th premiere of his forthcoming music video on social media earlier this week — along with dropping the trailer, chart-topping recording artist Bryan Popin takes time to appreciate his blessings like only he can with the release of his official music video for “So Good 2 Me,” featuring Steven J Collins (H.E.R./Rodney Jerkins/Snoop Dogg/DaniLeigh).

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Will Thomas, “So Good 2 Me,” filmed in Atlanta, GA made its world-wide premiere today on Bryan Popin’s YouTube/VEVO channels, and is now starting to gain traction and make an impact at Gospel radio, with a growing number of Program Directors adding it to their station’s regular rotation.

Also On AM 1310: The Light: