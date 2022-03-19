Daily Bread
Bryan Popin Takes Time to Appreciate His Blessings Like Only He Can in the Official Music Video for “So Good 2 Me” Ft. Steve J Collins

Bryan Popin Takes Time to Appreciate His Blessings Like Only He Can

According to the bellereport.com

Bryan Popin Takes Time to Appreciate His Blessings

Like Only He Can in the Official Music Video for

“So Good 2 Me” Ft. Steve J Collins

Bryan Popin "I Got Out"

Source: Bryan Popin Ministries, Inc. / Little Boy Wonder Music

NASHVILLE, TN (March 11, 2022) – – After announcing the March 11th premiere of his forthcoming music video on social media earlier this week — along with dropping the trailer, chart-topping recording artist Bryan Popin takes time to appreciate his blessings like only he can with the release of his official music video for “So Good 2 Me,” featuring Steven J Collins (H.E.R./Rodney Jerkins/Snoop Dogg/DaniLeigh).

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Will Thomas, “So Good 2 Me,” filmed in Atlanta, GA made its world-wide premiere today on Bryan Popin’s YouTube/VEVO channels, and is now starting to gain traction and make an impact at Gospel radio, with a growing number of Program Directors adding it to their station’s regular rotation.

Bryan Popin , DaniLeigh , her , Rodney Jerkins , Snoop Dogg , So Good 2 Me , Steven J Collins , Will Thomas

