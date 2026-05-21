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Win Ticket – Community Connection: Celebration of Choirs

Praise Indy and AM1310 are proud to welcome gospel powerhouse Ricky Dillard live at Clowes Memorial Hall for one incredible night only.

Published on May 21, 2026

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Community Connection: Celebration of Choirs
Source: Community Connection: Celebration of Choirs / Community Connection: Celebration of Choirs

Community Connection: Celebration of Choirs

Date/Time

Saturday, May 31, 2026
7:00 PM

Location

Clowes Memorial Hall
4602 Sunset Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46208

RELATED: Community Connection: Celebration of Choirs

Event Details

Get ready for a powerful night of praise, worship, and unforgettable gospel music at the Community Connection: Celebration of Choirs.

Praise Indy and AM1310 are proud to welcome gospel powerhouse Ricky Dillard live at Clowes Memorial Hall for one incredible night only.

Known for his electrifying performances and legendary impact on gospel music, Ricky Dillard is bringing an energy-filled choir experience you do not want to miss.

Win Your Way In

Enter below for your chance to win tickets to the Celebration of Choirs.

CLICK HERE

OR GET TICKETS HERE

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