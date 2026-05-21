Win Ticket – Community Connection: Celebration of Choirs
Community Connection: Celebration of Choirs
Date/Time
Saturday, May 31, 2026
7:00 PM
Location
Clowes Memorial Hall
4602 Sunset Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46208
RELATED: Community Connection: Celebration of Choirs
Event Details
Get ready for a powerful night of praise, worship, and unforgettable gospel music at the Community Connection: Celebration of Choirs.
Praise Indy and AM1310 are proud to welcome gospel powerhouse Ricky Dillard live at Clowes Memorial Hall for one incredible night only.
Known for his electrifying performances and legendary impact on gospel music, Ricky Dillard is bringing an energy-filled choir experience you do not want to miss.
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