Mental health awareness is crucial to break stigmas and encourage seeking help.

Trump's influence in GOP primaries is waning, as some Republicans speak out against him.

Black student athletes face challenges in the South due to voting rights issues.

Community Connection – May 20 2026 – Tina Cosby Open Line Wednesday w Contributing Analyst James Patterson and Producer Eric

The Conversation Continues: Community Connection Explores Mental Health, Politics, and Social Justice

In a thought-provoking episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby and her guests delved into a wide range of topics, from mental health awareness to politics and social justice. The conversation was as lively as it was informative, with guests sharing their insights and experiences on everything from the importance of voting to the challenges faced by black student athletes in the South.

One of the key takeaways from the episode was the importance of mental health awareness. As Tina Cosby noted, “May is Mental Health Awareness month, and it’s a time to remind everyone that it’s okay to not feel okay.” The conversation highlighted the need to break down stigmas surrounding mental health and to encourage people to seek help when they need it.

The episode also touched on the topic of politics, with a discussion about the recent primary elections and the influence of Donald Trump. As one caller pointed out, “I’m not saying that Trump is just walking in and backstroking and saying, ‘Hey, I got it going on.’ No, they’re putting some work and a whole lot of money into primaries.” The conversation also explored the idea that Trump’s influence may be waning, with some Republicans beginning to speak out against him.

Another important topic discussed on the episode was social justice, particularly in relation to the NAACP’s call for black student athletes to boycott Southern schools amid redistricting backlash. As James Patterson noted, “I think they can make some inroads, but it’s a heavy lift.” The conversation highlighted the challenges faced by black student athletes in the South, where they are often recruited by universities that are working to strip black communities of their voting rights.

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Throughout the episode, the conversation was engaging and informative, with guests sharing their insights and experiences on a wide range of topics. As Tina Cosby noted, “We’re not just talking about the weather, we’re talking about the future of our country.” The episode was a reminder that community connection is essential for building a more just and equitable society.

If you’re interested in hearing more of the conversation, tune in to the full episode of Community Connection. With its thought-provoking discussions and engaging guests, this podcast is a must-listen for anyone looking to stay informed and inspired.