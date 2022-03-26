Erica Campbell Drops New Single, POSITIVE

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary.” Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her debut solo album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in about 40 markets, while ministering internationally.

Her compelling song “Positive” is available for streaming and digital download on March 18th. Be sure to connect with Erica Campbell on social media at @imEricaCampbell.

