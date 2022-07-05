Community Connection
Community Connection Tuesday July 5th 2022

Child Advocates Inc. Is Expanding Its Interrupting Racism For Children Program With A Continued Workshop Called “Youth Against Racial Injustice!”

Next Interrupting For Racism For Children Workshop Dates:

Monday, July 18th at 8:30 am & Tuesday, July 19th at 4:30 PM

Location: 8200 Haverstick Rd, Suite 150, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Event Info: https://www.childadvocates.net/event/interrupting-racism-for-children-21/?fbclid=IwAR2ayxEojLI8jx6tc2up_wO3TdJoimMl_ihuIKHczdLdxh35GJmJGiLIDWs

What is Interrupting Racism For Children?

Interrupting Racism for Children moves individuals from awareness to action to stop racism in its tracks, creating a future where children thrive and race does not predict their life outcomes. Join us for this two-day in-person workshop (8:30am – 4:30pm each day) to make a lasting impact for our children.

Phone Guests:

Taylor Miller – Youth Project Coordinator for Interrupting Racism for Children, (IRFC)

Jill English – Chief of Community, Equity, and Inclusion, and who Director of the Interrupting Racism for Children program

