Indiana Black Expo Holds Ecumenical Service At Grace Apostolic Church [VIDEO]

The 2022 Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration kicked off last Thursday (July 1) with an ecumenical service at Grace Apostolic Church. The group’s first full-scale event since the pandemic began has called for two weeks of events, ranging from a business conference with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett to finding contracting opportunities across the state and more.

The worship service featured not only Grace Apostolic’s Bishop Kevin Harrison Sr. but also pastor Jeffrey Johnson Sr. from Eastern Star Church. A city-wide Ecumenical choir participated in music performances along with international opera soprano Angela Brown. Other significant performances throughout the week include a show with Patti LaBelle, Monica and After 7 at the Heritage Music free outdoor concert.

The Indiana Black Expo concludes on Sunday (July 17) with a Gospel Explosion inside the Indiana Convention Center. Watch the recap video for the ecumenical service below.

