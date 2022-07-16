PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Stellar TV to Launch as Black-Owned and Operated

24/7 Ad-Supported Black Lifestyle Network, and

Become the First ‘Home of Gospel Music Entertainment’

CHICAGO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Central City Productions announces the launch of the Stellar TV network, set to premiere in fourth quarter of 2022. The Stellar TV network is a wholly owned subsidiary of Central City Productions, Inc., the oldest Black-owned and operated television production company in the country. Central City Productions has been in operation since 1970 and remains dedicated to creating Black excellence in television programming.

Central City Productions is the creator of the Stellar Gospel Music Awards, the longest-airing Black ad-supported awards show on television featuring the best in Gospel Music, plus a multitude of other uplifting and original television programs such as Black Music Honors, Black College Quiz, America’s Black Forum, Mentoring Kings, Mentoring Queens, Family Night, and many others. The network’s owned and operated library of 50 years is primed with more than 5,000 hours of family-friendly entertainment.