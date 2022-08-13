GRAMMY Award-winning Gospel Artist, Erica Campbell, Celebrates A New Career Milestone As She Preps The Release Of Her Next Album

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

NEW YORK, NY – August 10, 2022 – After nearly 25 years as a Multi-Grammy award-winning inspirational artist, television star and syndicated radio show host, Erica Campbell is still celebrating career milestones. This week, Erica is celebrating her first #1 single at gospel radio as a solo artist. Her latest offering, “Positive,” which was released in March, currently sits atop both Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart and the Mediabase Gospel Radio chart. “Positive” is the first single from the highly anticipated full length album scheduled for a Spring 2023 release through My Block Inc.