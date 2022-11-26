PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

TBN Faith-and-Family Network Is Your Home for

BRAND NEW Christmas Specials,

With Andrea Bocelli, Bill Gaither & Friends,

Joel Osteen, For King + Country and a Lot More!

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Christmas is a joyous season at TBN, and throughout December America’s favorite faith-and-family network is featuring a treasure of specials to help you and your family celebrate the year’s most wondrous holiday! Here’s a line-up of some of the exclusive specials and holiday events waiting for you during the Christmas season on TBN:

New Christmas Specials with Andrea Bocelli and Family. Hosted by TBN’s Matt and Laurie Crouch and set in the stunning beauty of the Italian Alps, these exclusive TBN holiday events feature behind-the-scenes interviews and unforgettable Christmas music from the world’s most renowned tenor, Andrea Bocelli, and his talented children, Matteo and Virginia, from their new Christmas album.

All Heaven and Nature Sing with Bill Gaither & Friends. Gospel music legend Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band welcome you for an evening of joyful holiday harmonies, with special guests including singer-songwriter and Gaither Vocal Band alumni Mark Lowry, along with gospel music favorites The Nelons, Ladye Love Smith, and Gene McDonald.

Let Us Adore Him: A Christmas Celebration. Fill your heart and home with holiday cheer as the Gospel Music Association brings you an evening of Christmas music and worship with guest artists Steven Curtis Chapman, The Isaacs, Evvie, Christine D’Clario, Jekalyn Carr, Riley Clemmons, Pastor Mike Jr., and more.

Divine Detours: A TBN Christmas Special with Joel Osteen. Join Matt and Laurie Crouch, along with Pastor Joel and Victoria Osteen, as Pastor Joel guides you through an inspiring message about the divine detours God orchestrates to bring His best into our lives. This powerful special includes memorable Christmas music from Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Crabb.

In addition to these exclusive TBN specials, stay tuned throughout the month of December for other joyful Christmas programs, including Unwrapping the Unexpected and Christmas Stories, two inspiring specials from pastor and New York Times bestselling author Max Lucado; “Simply Christmas” With Mark Lowry, celebrating Mark’s contemporary Christmas classic; Sing! An Irish Christmas with Keith and Kristyn Getty at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House; Celebrate Christmas with award-winning Christian music artists Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey; Silent Night at the Museum of the Bible with For King + Country; and a whole lot more.