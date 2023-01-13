Community Connection Friday January 13th 2023
Madam Walker Legacy Center’s 41st Annual MLK Day Of Celebration – FREE EVENT Featuring Tamika D. Mallory: Social Justice Leader & Movement Strategist
Get Tickets Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/41st-annual-mlk-day-of-celebration-at-the-madam-walker-legacy-center-tickets-482037536247?fbclid=IwAR11TRZet19weGR8pMQIROiWyd6OwbM4S0P0s4NpOK9MZRFkA-0x3U1Uiq4
Phone Guest: Kristian – President, Madam Walker Legacy Center
Concert Fit For A King! – This Sunday Jan 15th, 7PM At The Madam Walker Legacy Center – 617 Indiana Ave
Staring Loose Ends & Featuring Jane Eugene
Toy Factory,The Three Divas,
Get Tickets Here: https://am.ticketmaster.com/walker/ism/RVdBMDExNQ==?fbclid=IwAR3cChrFwWw97a1ZRoSQkcX5UNwm4ad136ZLSEPouTZ6VGMmXtVYOeCKVaI
We’ve Got You – Covid-19 Booster Shot Pop-Up Event
Monday January 16th From 9:00 AM – Noon
The Marion County Public Health Department, Indianapolis Public Libraries, Light of the World Christian Church and IndyGo Are Partnering To Present: We’ve Got You!
2 Locations:
- Garfield Branch Library (Mobile Units On-Site) 2502 Shelby St. Indianapolis, IN 46203
- – Julia Carson IndyGo Transit Center 201 E. Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- *** “Attendees (Ages 12 and Up) who get their booster shot will receive an incentive as a reward for protecting their health and the health of others as Covid-19 numbers continue to rise.” ***