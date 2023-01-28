Marvin Sapp Debuts New Single on TV ONE’s Urban Honors, Celebrates Sixth NAACP Image Award Nomination

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Dallas, TX – January 24, 2023 – Marvin Sapp has a new radio single, and it is a song that he just debuted on TV ONE’S Urban One Honors.

Written by Sapp along with Jarmone Davis, Christopher Leach and Aaron Lindsey, “You Kept Me” is the follow-up to “All in Your Hands,” which reached #1 at Gospel radio and earned a nomination for the 54th NAACP Image Awards in the Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song category.

“You Kept Me” shines as a gorgeous ballad, offering a thank-you to God for keeping us through the highs and lows of life. “One of the emotions in this season of emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic is thankfulness and gratitude to God simply for keeping us in tact – health wise, emotionally, financially, all of it. Many people did not come out on the other side of this, we did because God kept us. You Kept Me reflects our gratitude for that,” says Sapp.

“When I first heard ‘You Kept Me,’ I knew Marvin Sapp’s iconic voice would be perfect for the song. As the producer, co-writer and musician on the song, I knew that our charge was to help explain the faithfulness of God and allow listeners to feel encouraged and blessed by the message of the lyrics,” says Lindsey. “I hope that people feel this message, even within the song’s craftsmanship. Every detail that we added – every inversion, every inflection, every arrangement, every choice – was to communicate that no matter where you are in your life, God is right there with you and will never leave you nor forsake you.”

“You Kept Me” is the second single from Sapp’s 14th album, Substance (Elev8/ThirtyTigers), which is available now everywhere digital music is sold.