Declining attendance and rising costs prompt strategic changes to the Circle City Classic HBCU football event.

New model focuses on community engagement and safety, including potential for volunteer involvement.

Partnerships with HBCUs aim to showcase schools and connect them with families and students.

Community Connection – May 11, 2026 – Tina Cosby open lines and President – CEO Indiana Black Expo

Community Connection: A Conversation on HBCU Football, Safety, and Community Engagement

As we dive into this episode of Community Connection, we’re reminded that community engagement is about more than just events and activities – it’s about creating a space for meaningful conversations and connections. Today, we’re joined by Alice Watson, President and CEO of the Indiana Black Expo, and B Swift, our colleague from Hot 100.9, to discuss the future of the Circle City Classic, a beloved HBCU football tradition in Indianapolis.

The conversation starts with a major announcement: the Circle City Classic is undergoing a strategic evolution. According to Alice, the decision was made after a feasibility study revealed that the existing model wasn’t sustainable. “We’ve actually been looking at Classic since 2018, as the attendance had begun to decline and the price of teams was rising,” she explains. The goal is to expose HBCUs to families and students, and the new model aims to do just that.

But what does this mean for the community? Will we see the bigger schools return? B Swift asks, “How does that set up work? Do these guys require you to book in 2024? Do they require deposits down?” Alice clarifies that the HBCUs they partner with don’t require advance payments, but the challenge lies in competing with other Classics and cities that can offer more lucrative deals.

The conversation also touches on the importance of community engagement and safety. With the new model featuring high school football, there are concerns about the potential for trouble. But Alice reassures us that they’re taking steps to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. “We’re having conversations with the schools because it’s an opportunity to show the community something different than what they expect,” she says.

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One caller, Kevin, suggests that the community could get involved in policing the event, and Alice appreciates the idea. “That’s a great idea,” she says. “We could get a lot of guys to come out and help, and put on some volunteer T-shirts.” The conversation highlights the importance of community involvement and collaboration.

Throughout the episode, we’re reminded that community engagement is about more than just events – it’s about building relationships and creating a space for meaningful conversations. As Alice says, “We’re not just doing this for the kids, we’re doing it for the community.” The new model for the Circle City Classic is a step in the right direction, and we’re excited to see how it will unfold.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Circle City Classic and the community’s role in shaping its future, tune in to this episode of Community Connection. Listen to the full conversation and discover how you can get involved in making a positive impact in your community.